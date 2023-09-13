Work on the Highway 507 bridge on the east side of Pincher Creek is on time and on budget, according to the province’s Ministry of Transportation and Economic Corridors.
“Work on the replacement program began on Aug. 1 and is expected to be completed by the end of October,” press secretary Jesse Ferber tells Shootin’ the Breeze.
“Girders for the new bridge were erected on Sept. 9 and the new deck will be placed this week.”
Ferber says the total cost for the project, awarded to ISL Engineering, is estimated at $1.3 million.
Paving work is also taking place, to the east, along sections of 507 in the MD of Pincher Creek.