ELK LAKE - Elk Lake's Annual Civic Holiday weekend plan is shifting gears into beach party mode after plans for a ball tournament struck out.
Not enough teams signed up so the event has now been refocused, said James Township deputy clerk Teri-Lynn Jibb.
There are still lots of enjoyable things to do though, including games and chances to get together, kids' activities, a barbecue, taking in the fireworks display, a duck race, a movie night, and live music.
The fun begins Wednesday evening, August 2, with the Civic Bingo and an $800 jackpot at the Legion hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7 p.m.
Then on Friday evening the Legion hall will again be the place to be with a social night beginning at 7 p.m.
There will be kids' activities all day Saturday, August 5.
Along with a bouncy castle from A&B Promotions which will be set up all day, there will be Rideable Animals, provided by Climb N Fun from 10 a.m. to noon. These stuffed toys on wheels are very strong and able to provide rides for those who climb on board.
Climb N Fun is also bringing an obstacle course of ropes and boards for those who enjoy climbing about.
The mobile attractions company is also providing a foam party for the kids to get lost in a maze of bubbles.
For $2 a waxed hand memento can also be created with your own hand.
There will be a children's sawdust scramble at 11 a.m.
Those with an appetite can also dig in at the barbecue being manned by the recreation committee at the beach, starting at noon.
The day will wrap up for the adults with live music by Paddyman, which can be enjoyed from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Elk Lake Lodge/Eco Centre.
Sunday, August 6, there will be more fun with the duck race. The ducks will be dropped at 5 p.m. from the Bear Creek Bridge by the trailer park on Fourth Street. Then from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be a free movie night under the skating rink roof. A family-friendly movie will be chosen for the presentation and those wishing to come out to enjoy it are asked to bring their own snacks and blankets for cozying up.
Following the movie, the fireworks will be set from the fire station parking lot.
For more information about details and plans you can reach Jibb at 705-676-6337 or at terilynngraham@hotmail.com.