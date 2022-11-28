The days might be getting darker, but the nights are much brighter and cheerful in Tiny Township.
Holiday festivities will kick off in Tiny with the annual tree lighting ceremony between 5 and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Perkinsfield Park, and the community is invited to celebrate with friends and family.
Food and beverages will be provided courtesy of Phil’s Food Truck, including warm dinner options, apple cider, hot chocolate and holiday cookies. Lafontaine Iron Werks will be donating fire pits, and a bonfire will be available to warm up and have some tasty s’more treats.
Various activities will be available for children and adults alike. A holiday wreath making workshop by Magnolia Knots will invite all ages; a holiday tree-shaped lantern craft will be hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Simcoe Muskoka; and the Midland Public Library will be providing outdoor winter activities for children.
Quantities of items throughout the festivities are limited, and will be provided to Tiny residents on a first come first serve basis. Residents are also reminded to dress accordingly for the festivities.
Those who bring a toy donation for the 2023 Toy Caravan will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a snowshoe activity kit at the end of the event.
Perkinsfield Park is located at 43 County Road 6 in Perkinsfield.
Further information on the tree lighting ceremony can be found on the Township of Tiny website.
And then on Saturday, the Santa Claus Parade will be winding through the streets of Wyevale starting at 7 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be showing up courtesy of the municipality in partnership with the Wyevale Parks and Recreation Association, with many colourful floats sponsored by local businesses, organizations and individuals.
The parade will depart from the Wyevale Fire Hall at 817 CR-6 S. to finish at the Wyevale United Church at 846 CR-6 S. where complimentary refreshments and goodies will be provided. Along the parade route, donations for local food banks will be accepted by Tiny’s volunteer firefighters.
Further details on the event and route map can be found on the Santa Claus Parade page of the Township of Tiny website.