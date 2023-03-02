Limerick Fire Services and Fire Prevention Department are having a Community Pizza Party on March 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Limerick Community Centre to discuss with residents how to keep themselves and their families safe in an emergency. In addition to Cindy Fuerth, Ontario Mounted Special Service Unit CEO and the township’s fire prevention officer/fire investigation officer, Leanne Latter, emergency planning coordinator and CEMC with Hastings County and a representative from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry will also be speaking at this event.
Fuerth tells The Bancroft Times that it was her idea to have this Community Pizza Party on March 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Limerick Community Centre at 7645 Hwy 620. The event will raise awareness on what residents need to know and do to keep their families safe in the event of a fire or other emergency. She says it took a week of planning and preparing for guest speakers. One of these will be Latter, who will be talking about the county’s role is when an emergency happens and she’ll also be touching on personal safety. Latter says she was asked by Fuerth to attend and speak at this event about a month ago.
“I will be talking about emergency management in Ontario and personal emergency preparedness,” she says.
Fuerth says they’ll be getting the pizzas from County Gas in Coe Hill and that the community reaction thus far has been really good. Prior to COVID-19, she says they’ve had these types of events before and usually had 25 to 30 people in attendance. She’s expecting roughly the same amount of people on March 1. For more information or any inquiries, please get in touch with Fuerth at c.fuerth@township.limerick.on.ca or at 613-318-9507
Fuerth reveals that she will be introducing the FireSmart Community Program in Wollaston and Limerick starting in the spring of 2023. FireSmart is a national program that helps Canadians increase their resilience to wildfires and minimize their negative impacts, FireSmart was founded over two decades ago to address concerns about wildfires in the wildland urban interface. With climate change, and the destructive effects of the derecho on Limerick Township back in May, 2022 that left many trees dead and more susceptible to the risk of fire, FireSmart’s programs to prevent wildfire and reduce the risk of these conflagrations are now more important than ever. For more information, please go to www. firesmartcanada.ca.
Fuerth also reveals that the MNDMNRF will be attending the March 1 Community Pizza Party.
“[They will have] lots of information on wildland fires and FireSmart.”