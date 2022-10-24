A community kitchen may be in the works for the Almaguin Highlands.
Jessica Busch, program manager of the Women's Own Resource Centre in South River, introduced the concept to South River town council.
Busch approached council with the idea because she's noticed clients of the resource centre are struggling with food security issues.
Although there is nothing the centre can do about food prices, Busch says “food can go a long way when prepared correctly.”
Busch says the goal of the community kitchen is to “teach people how to prepare raw (food) ingredients” that keep individuals well fed and nourished.
The concept may be of special significance to young people.
Busch told town council there are some young people whose only knowledge about food is the canned and packaged varieties.
She said this is an expensive way to eat considering the high cost of food nowadays and is in sharp contrast to how she was raised.
“I grew up in a household where there were things like homemade soup,” she told the council.
“We learned things like when you make shepherd’s pie, you make five pies. You eat one and freeze the other four for future meals. We learned how to use leftovers in new ways and froze (food) scraps to make stock. I learned these skills growing up but I'm learning now there are people who don't have these skills.”
Busch's concept calls for quarterly full-day workshops to be held in several Almaguin-area communities.
In central Almaguin, South River would likely host two workshops. Another would be held north in Powassan and the fourth workshop would focus on the southern Almaguin communities like Burk's Falls, Sprucedale, Kearney and Katrine.
“Everyone would have a hand cooking at the workshops,” Busch said.
“We would learn about budgeting and food preparation. This way, people learn how to feed themselves in an affordable and sustainable way. We'll make the meals, sit down as a group to eat and take home the leftovers.”
Busch says the sit-down portion and eating with others is beneficial because the participants get to meet other people.
Before approaching council with her idea, Busch talked to several groups about the community kitchen, like the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, Employment North, Ontario Works "and all were on board” with the concept.
Busch says she knows 20 people right now who are interested in taking part in the community kitchen.
The creation of the community kitchen depends on funding and Busch intends to apply to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for the necessary funds.
To increase her chances of having the application approved, South River town council has given her a letter of support for the project.
Busch will also ask surrounding communities for similar letters of support.
Busch says if the Almaguin region can launch the community kitchen, perhaps it can serve as a model for other communities to adopt so their residents have an easier time feeding themselves.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.