LISTOWEL – North Perth council received a report and held a statutory public meeting to receive comments from the public regarding a proposed drive-thru restaurant at the Pioneer gas station on Sept. 26.
The meeting was open to the public for comments regarding an application for a zoning bylaw amendment for 605 Mitchell Road South in Listowel. The property in question is the current Pioneer gas station and convenience store located on the corner of Mitchell Road South and Kincaid Street West in Listowel. The applicant proposes adding a drive-thru restaurant to the existing site.
Susanna Reid, senior planner for the Planning Division of Perth County, presented the report to council and the public. Currently, a drive-thru restaurant is not permitted by the zoning bylaws, but the applicant is asking for an amendment to the bylaw in order to proceed with development. Further, the developer is looking to add two additional buildings to the property to fulfill the needs for the drive-thru restaurant. These additions conform to zoning requirements and the proposed restaurant exceeds the minimum requirements, such as it provides more landscaped space and parking spaces than required, it has less coverage than the maximum coverage allowed, and provides more open space than the minimum requirement in current bylaws.
During the public meeting, Pierre Chauvin of MHBC Planning, an agent for the adjacent property owner, Nizar Mawani, had concerns with respect to the application and stormwater easement. Currently, the Pioneer property has an easement for drainage that is on the southwest area of the property line to the middle of adjacent lands located to the south. This drainage pipe was developed prior to the severing of the land.
The Pioneer property and Mawani were suggesting relocating the drainage easement somewhere that would coincide with future developments on the lands to the south. The two parties were close to an agreement, regarding this relocation and a possible easement for access to the Pioneer property on the south side. Chauvin wanted to reserve the right to appeal the amendment in the future if negotiations don’t end favourably.
The agents for the application were John Niften and Yash Kumar, who represented the corporation that owns the Pioneer Petroleum property and are proposing this change. Once more discussion took place at the public meeting, neither expressed a need for access to an easement on the south side of the Pioneer property.
Further, there were concerns raised by council about the flow of traffic from Kincaid Street West to the entrance and from the exit of the drive-thru and that this would be a high-traffic site, with both the drive-thru restaurant and gas station.
A resolution was not requested, only that council received the report and that public comments and questions were voiced. The applicant will be returning to present to council a recommendation for an amendment to the bylaw. Council received the report but did not propose any action at the Sept. 26 meeting.