Mayor John Creelman’s effort to improve road safety was again thwarted by the Ministry of Transportation.
Creelman was most recently rebuffed by the provincial government in August 2022 when he lobbied for help to make Airport Road safer for motorists.
Gatherings such as the Association of Municipalities Ontario are usually opportunities to bend the provincial government’s ear. Creelman was looking forward to the association’s annual general meeting in London Aug. 20-23 and the possibility of bringing traffic concerns to Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.
Creelman said he tried to schedule some time to discuss road safety and Mono’s need for automated speed enforcement.
“I was dismayed to receive a rejection due to ‘a high number of requests this year which have unfortunately exceeded the available meeting timeslots’,” he said. “I am not the only one to receive such a rejection.”
Creelman said he wrote back July 5 in protest and explained that other mayors had hoped to be part of the delegation to discuss road safety. He included Sylvia Jones, the MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, and Premier Doug Ford.
So far, there’s been no response.
Over the Canada Day long weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police laid 202 speeding charges and 13 stunt/racing charges in Dufferin County, Creelman said.
“Last weekend, we experienced yet another death,” the mayor said. “This one at the intersection of Blind Line and County Road 16.
“The province remains unconcerned, oblivious to the crisis of speeding and dangerous driving on our roads.”
Last August, Creelman invited Mulroney, Jones, and Ford to visit Mono and witness first-hand the reckless driving that’s become common on various thoroughfares.
Some of the issues he would have broached included that speeding fines have not increased in over a quarter century. He hoped to also ask the province to relax rules that make it impossible to deploy automatic speed enforcement on roadways where the speed limit is 80 kilometres per hour.
And there’s a list of other issues such as the need for proper signalization at Highway 10 and Camilla and Highway 10 and Hockley Road. And the need for environmentally responsible roadway illumination as well as addressing an unsafe lane on Highway 9 west of the 1st Line.
“Efforts to get ministers Mulroney, Jones, and Premier Ford to witness first-hand what we face every day on county roads continue to fall on deaf ears,” Creelman said.
-30-