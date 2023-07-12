ST. MARY’S – Council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s has appointed two members of the public to its new source water protection advisory committee.
Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan informed the committee of the whole meeting last week (July 5) that she had recently received applications from two residents to join the committee, which was mandated by the provincial government earlier this year as condition of the municipality’s approval to operate its water utility.
“You have in front of you ... applicant A and applicant B,” she said. “The recommendation from staff is to [approve both]... This is just for council’s discussion. If you have any questions, I will be happy to answer.”
The only query came from Councillor James Harpell, who asked why the applicants’ names did not appear on the documentation.
Jordan replied: “That’s an approach that we’ve used probably over the last year, when it comes to many... public appointments. Prior to them actually being appointed by council, we remove any descriptive facts just so that it provides a focus on the actual questions and content and eligibility of the applicant as opposed to who they are, specifically. Once they are approved by council in regards to being on the committee, then we release the names.”
The recommendations were accepted.
Meanwhile, the nominations of Warden Greg Wier, Deputy Warden James Fuller and Councillor Beulah Malloy to the municipality’s fire services committee were also moved and approved.