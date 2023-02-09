LORRAIN TOWNSHIP - The downhill runs at the Tri-Town Ski and Snowboard Village are open.
The Lorrain Township facility opened to downhill enthusiasts in the area on February 4.
The cold snap that saw temperatures dipping below -20 C and even -30 C was still hanging on with sharp winds Saturday but, in spite of the cold, there were still people on the hill.
Tri-Town Ski and Snowboard board vice-president Lorna Desmarais said the board "kind of expected it might be a slow start just because of the temperatures today. That's why we kind of delayed our opening (until noon). It also gave our ski patrollers a chance to go out to mark some areas that might still be a little unsafe because we still don't have as much snow as we typically would at this time of year, but we thought it was important to open up the runs that we could and get people the opportunity to come out and ski because people have been anxious to start."
All the activities were available Saturday, including tubing, snowshoeing, skiing, snowboarding and lessons.
Desmarais said the usual goal for the ski and snowboard village is to make it to the end of the March break, "but it just depends on what Mother Nature does." She said there have been years where there was skiing right up into the beginning of April, and there is always that possibility that this could be a similar year. She said the average opening date is the third week of January, so there is a hope for a late finish to go along with the late start for the season.
The freezing temperatures actually have helped the ski village, she added.
"This cold temperature is nice because the ground really hasn't been frozen up to this point, so sometimes what happens then is when the sun starts shining in March the snow will melt extra fast because the ground underneath isn't frozen. The fact that we have cold temperatures will help us keep the snow that we've got."
The Tri-Town Ski and Snowboard Village is a major recreational attraction through the winter months, and Desmarais said that the numbers have increased since tubing and snowshoeing were added, attracting people who "aren't necessarily interested in skiing or snowboarding or who are just looking for something to do with their families on the weekend, get outside and be active."
There are plans for the Valentines Day weekend February 11 and 12, when children can hunt for red hearts on the trails and bring them in to the canteen for a Valentines treat.
There are also plans for Family Day weekend. On Sunday, February 19, Whiskey Jack will be running the kitchen and doing all the cooking, with the profits going to the Tri-Town Ski and Snowboard Village. The day will extend right through to midnight with a tubing night and live music.
More family tubing nights will be held throughout the season, along with other events including a Ladies' Sip and Ski.
Fundraisers being planned this year include the end-of-season banquet that is expected to take place in May or June. There will be another fundraiser in the summer in partnership with Whiskey Jack, Desmarais added.
"We're always looking at grant opportunities and sponsorships to help as well. Our big fundraising efforts this year are to replace that old chalet (next door to the new chalet)."
She added that a $150,000 grant has been received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation and funding of $13,250 has also been received from the 100 Women Who Care Temiskaming Shores and More organization.
"That building has had its day," said Desmarais.