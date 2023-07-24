Exotic pet owners in West Lincoln may want to check out the township's new animal control bylaw.
In collaboration with the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society, who are in charge of animal control for the township, the team has updated the bylaw for the municipality.
John Greer, executive director of the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society, said the bylaw hadn’t been updated since 2011, and needed some modernization to bring it up to some of the other municipalities.
The biggest change, Greer said, is the addition of a list of prohibited animals.
The list is largely made up of exotic animals that the average person probably wouldn’t have, such as elephants, bears, raptors, alligators and more.
However, some of the animals on the list, such as venomous snakes or snakes larger than three metres, may exist in the township.
Greer said that under the new bylaw, anyone who already owns these animals must register them with the town, and they will be grandfathered in.
“We don't make anybody get rid of anything that they currently have,” he said. “We just want to know where they are.”
A registry also helps in case of emergency, Greer said.
“At least if (emergency services) get a call and it's in the registry, they check with us … we would normally have our officers respond with them,” he said.
But for reptile owners that have more common animals like ball pythons, corn snakes and so on, he said not to worry.
“Kids — a lot of kids — have fascinations with reptiles, so we don't want to take that away from anybody,” he said. “As long as they're smaller and they're not dangerous to the public, if they did escape or anything might happen then, and we're definitely good with that.”
In addition to the list of prohibited animals, the township’s bylaw now outlines rules regarding animal care.
“Every person who keeps an animal within the township shall at all times provide the animal, or cause it to be provided with a clean and sanitary environment free from the accumulation of waste matter and adequate and appropriate care, food, water, shelter, and the opportunity for physical activity,” the bylaw reads.
Under the new bylaw, an animal cannot be tethered unless the tether is a minimum of four metres in length, an animal has unrestricted and unobstructed movement within the range of the tether, the animal has access to food, water and shelter, it is attached to a permanently fixed object, the tether is attached to a flat collar (not a choke or pronged collar) and the animal is tethered in such a way that it will not injure itself.
To read the full bylaw, visit the township’s website at westlincoln.ca.
West Lincoln has been working with the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society (the amalgamated Welland and District SPCA and Niagara Falls Humane Society) since January 2001.