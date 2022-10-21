BROCKTON – The OPP annual billing statement report for Brockton shows an increase of $156,547 for 2023, from $2,486,934 to $2,643,481.
The report stated it’s part of the 2021 reconciliation. The municipality under-paid last year by $161,859, which impacts the 2023 billing.
Coun. Steve Adams, who is on the police services board, said the billing shows an increase of 6.3 per cent. “Tim (Coun. Tim Elphick) and I are doing our best to get value for our money.” He noted the cost of policing is 1.5 per cent of the tax rate.
Calls are up, and they’re being looked at, he said. Some of those calls are false alarms.
Coun. Dean Leifso commented that it’s hard to budget for the coming year under such circumstances.
The report noted that at this time, there’s no information about the Court Security Prisoner Transportation Grant. There will be an update when this information is received.
Council gets update on Walker Hill trail
“At least we’re going to have a pathway,” commented Coun. Kym Hutcheon, in reference to the report presented to council on the proposed Walker Hill trail.
The report stated that the trail from the new subdivision to the Rotary Nature Park west of the development had been part of the original plan approved by council. The problem was the topography would prevent creation of a trail that would be fully accessible.
Three designs were proposed by the developer’s engineers; none would be accessible – i.e., less than five per cent slope. The preferred one appears to be the third one, described as having an average slope of 12 per cent. As with one of the other options, a retaining wall would be needed, but it would be lower, a maximum height of about two metres. The result would be a straight trail, and would be signed to indicate the slope.
The trail will lead from the subdivision to a maintenance road running along the top of the stormwater management pond in Rotary Nature Park, where it will connect with another recreational trail area.
New CEMC appointed
Ray Lux has been appointed as Brockton’s Community Emergency Management Co-ordinator (CEMC).
In 2018, Brockton entered into an agreement with the county, whereby the county would provide CEMC services to the municipality. This includes an emergency plan, training and other provincially-mandated requirements.
David Smith had been CEMC but is no longer with the County of Bruce. Lux has become CEMC for the county.
Marilyn Al retires
Council recognized Marilyn Al, clerical assistant, who is retiring after 14 years. Several members of council wished her the best, and commented on her service to the municipality.