"The average rent increases in Milton are becoming unaffordable for many of us. It's getting harder to find affordable housing, and these continuous hikes strain our finances. The government needs to step in and implement stronger rent control measures to protect tenants from excessive increases," said Liam Lao, a tenant living in Milton for over five years.
As per a recent Canadian Rental Housing Index, average rents across Ontario have surged by 27% between 2016 and 2021. The index utilizes data from the latest census and is a national housing statistics database.
Commenting on the rental housing index, Marlene Coffey, CEO of Ontario Non-Profit Housing Association, said, “Behind each statistic in the index are thousands of renter families and households. This new data demonstrates they are not alone in their struggle to keep up with their housing costs, whether they live in the biggest centres in the country or the smallest communities”.
Notably, Ontario also claimed the highest number of renters in the country, with over 1.7 million renter households, marking a 10% increase since 2016.
2021 Ontario's average rent, including utilities, reached $1,406, compared to $1,109 in 2016. Concurrently, the average income of renter households climbed to $72,400 from $53,691 in 2016, reflecting a 25% growth. However, it should be noted that the data stems from the 2021 census, during which some pandemic supports were still in place, potentially inflating the income figures. The average rent figures encompass many tenants, from long-term occupants in rent-controlled buildings to those recently moving into new condominiums.
However, justifying the position of hiking the rent, a landlord living in Milton, Benjamin Mirasi, said: "Rent increases are necessary to cover rising costs and ensure the sustainability of rental properties. As property taxes, maintenance expenses, and other overheads increase, landlords need the flexibility to adjust rents accordingly. It's important to balance providing affordable housing and ensuring landlords can maintain their investments."
Within Toronto, 40% of individuals allocate over 30% of their income toward housing costs, while 18% spend more than half of their income on housing. The city's average rents, including utilities, have surged by approximately 20%, from $1,242 in 2016 to $1,560 in 2021. However, the most substantial increases were observed in Greater Toronto Area (GTA) communities such as Halton (35% increase between 2016 and 2021), York (34% increase), and Peel (31% increase).
The index delved into the demographics most affected by housing affordability for the first time. Nationwide, it revealed that women-led renter households faced higher affordability challenges than male-led households. Furthermore, 13% of indigenous-led renter households resided in homes requiring major repairs, contrasting with 7% of non-indigenous households.
The escalating average rents in Ontario underscore the pressing issue of housing affordability, prompting further discussions and potential measures to alleviate the burden on renters.
A housing advocate Nicole Sicoli from Halton, said: "The average rent increases in Ontario are exacerbating the affordable housing crisis. Low-income families and marginalized communities are disproportionately affected." He suggested that "the government should focus on creating more affordable housing options and providing stronger tenant protections to prevent vulnerable populations from being priced out of their homes."