The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is currently engaging in discussions with the municipality of Delson with an eye on increasing the community’s access to a one-acre plot of land there that is part of the Seigneury of Sault Saint-Louis land grievance, an MCK chief said.
“Due to the land being completely surrounded by Delson, we’re looking to have the land usage be based on respect and cooperation with the community of Delson and neighboring residents to the lot,” said Mike Delisle. “We’re hoping to see families hold gatherings, pick medicines or fish, and carry out any other leisurely activities.”
The site, known as ‘The Old Mill Site,’ exists within the eastern boundary of the SSSL adjacent to the Turtle River and has been recognized to belong to Kahnawake under the SSSL.
In 1774, a mill was built at the site, which was later torn down in 1897. The land was leased to a neighbor by Kahnawake Chiefs from the 1850s to 1897.
In 1897, Indian Affairs leased the lot until the early 1900s, after which the MCK leased the site to a neighbour up until the 2000s, the MCK said.
At that point which the MCK was receiving a symbolic $1 per year amount from the lease, a move meant to highlight Kahnawake’s long-standing tie to the lot.
To this day, the land is for the exclusive use of Kahnawakehronon, and the MCK intends to improve accessibility for community members to continually assert the use of the site.
The SSSL is a massive tract of land that historically belongs to Kahnawake, and those 24,000 acres of land – mostly located around the southern end of the community -- that has been alienated from the community still remains a bone of contention today, Delisle said.
“It’s a complex and deep file,” he said. “We’re talking about land that encompasses six full municipalities and part of a seventh (Saint-Philippe),” Delisle said.
Despite negotiations dating back to 2003, when Delisle said the community was advised that Canada had agreed to enter in negotiations for the land’s return to the community, development in the territory continues unabated.
“There continues to be development and it continues to alienate land from the community,” he said. “We’re pushing Canada to say we need to find a way get that to stop.”