Work is coming along well at Callander’s Bill Barber Rink, just behind the Community Centre at 1984 Swale Street. The asphalt surface is being removed, and workers from the Venasse Building Group are digging down below the frost line to prepare for the stones and gravel to come.
After this comes the crown jewel of the rink’s upgrades – a thick slab of concrete, about 3,000 square meters worth.
The concrete will better insulate the ice, which will extend the skating season. Also, the asphalt was concave, so the outside edges were higher than the centre. The new surface will be flat, which will allow for more activities during the warmer months.
All work is to be completed by September 7.
The rink is becoming well used in the off-ice season. The venue held the Noah Strong Ball Hockey Tournament, and many people rent it for family reunions or wedding parties. The work is occurring between rentals, although one party had to be postponed to accommodate the upgrades. The town contacted everyone renting to provide them an update.
Other possible uses might include pickleball or shuffleboard. The possibilities are wide-open, and word is, the Nipissing Roller Derby team the Bombshell Bobbers might start training there as well. They currently train within the Community Centre, but that new concrete slab will probably lure them outside in warmer times.
The town considered adding cooling pipes within the concrete to help extend the ice but decided against it. The decision saved $215,000, plus the cost of future upkeep and maintenance. Municipal staff are keeping an eye out for other ways to extend ice life that is easier on the wallet.
All in, the cost of the upgrades rang in at $545,000, including the new rink boards that will be installed after the concrete has set.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.