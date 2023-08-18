City council approved three requests for travel for council members at the public council meeting held August 8.
The three requests were previously discussed at the Committee of the Whole meeting on July 25. In order to make timely travel arrangements for the councillors, the corporate services committee supported the requests at the meeting on the 25th and authorized the travel arrangements to be made with the intention to ratify the decisions at the next public council meeting , which was last week.
The first travel request was for Councillor Isabelle Fry to attend the Atlantic Mayors Congress from September 20-24 in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Fry is to represent the Mayor at the Congress, as Mayor Dave Aker will not be able to attend. The motion was moved by councillor Jim Locke and seconded by councillor Bill Antle.
The second travel request was for chief administrative officer, Dana Spurrell, and Mayor Aker to attend the Urban Municipalities Committee (UMC) from August 17-19 in Bonavista. This motion was also moved by Locke and seconded by Antle.
The third request was for councillor Locke to attend the American Society of Civil Engineers conference from September 20-22 in Texas and was moved by councillor Antle and seconded by Locke.
All motions passed unanimously. The estimated cost of the travel arrangements was not discussed at the public council meeting.