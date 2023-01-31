The Kearney Dog Sled Races are back.
After being sidelined by COVID during 2021 and 2022, the Town of Kearney is once again set to host the races the weekend of February 11th and 12th.
Kaitlynn Tidwell, the chair of the dog sled races, says there has been pent up demand for a return of the event and “everyone was ecstatic and we've had nothing but positive feedback” after announcing the return of dog sled racing.
Tidwell says so far 30 teams, made up of both men and women, have registered for the two day event but expects that number to grow.
Typically Kearney sees 60 to 70 teams register and Tidwell says dog sled racers, or mushers as they are affectionately called, are procrastinators when registering for a racing event.
Mushers can register at www.kearneydogsledraces.ca until the night before the opening races on Saturday.
The first dog sled race was held in Kearney in 1994 and not counting the COVID cancellations, Tidwell says the municipality has held the event every year except during 2018 when the area experienced a lack of snow.
Tidwell said the committee gave serious consideration to bringing back the popular event during 2022 but decided to err on the side of caution because of the COVID spectre.
“It's a small town and we didn't want to bring all kinds of outside people to a small place and maybe cause people to get sick,” Tidwell said.
The 2021 Census put Kearney's year-round population at 974, but that swells by a few thousand people during the weekend dog sled races.
“During the pandemic we kept getting emails from the mushers asking if the dog sled races were coming back,” Tidwell said.
“Now that all the mandates have been lifted, we're in a better place and finally able to move forward. And there's been a lot of excitement that we're able to do this again.”
The event is among the largest dog sled races in Ontario during the time of year and attracts not only mushers from the immediate area.
Tidwell says they also come in from New York, Quebec, Michigan and at times racers have also made the trek from Alaska to compete at the Kearney Dog Sled Races.
Some mushers have also returned to the local event for 10 to 15 years.
Tidwell adds there are also some new competitors which is good news because it means more people are introduced and taking part in the sport.
The trail course is a modified loop where the start and finish line are the same.
Competitors can take part in the six dog race which is six miles in length or the four and two dog races made up of a four mile and two mile loop respectively.
There is also a division for skijoring where a person on skis hooks themselves to one or two dogs and the canine pulls them through a four mile course.
Lastly, there is a kids event for six to 12 year olds where youngsters on a sled are pulled by a dog about 100 feet.
“Mom or dad usually catch them at the other end,” Tidwell said. In keeping with the family friendly experience, Tidwell said new this year is the 'Pet a Pup Pit
Stop' where competitors will be at a pre-identified spot and answer dog sled racing questions from the spectators.
Additionally, children can also pet the dogs.
And there is a huge variety of dogs at the event including Siberian Huskies, Malamutes and Samoyeds.
“You'll see the big fluffy haired dogs people expect to see,” Tidwell said.
Normally the races take place at the Kearney Community Centre but the facility isn't available this year because it's being renovated.
The replacement site for this year is Kearney's Royal Canadian Legion Branch 276 at 58 Park Road.
Following the opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and words from the race marshal, the mushers take to the starting line at 10:00 a.m.
Because of limited space, the competitors leave the start line at one to two minute intervals to avoid overcrowding on the trail.
The times they record on Saturday will be added to their race time on Sunday for a combined total to determine the various placings.
Tidwell says some mushers bring enough dogs to compete in several categories.
The Kearney Dog Sled Races have a very generous cash payout totalling nearly $8,000 plus there are other prizes thanks to many sponsors.
Two of the biggest sponsors are Fetterly's Garage, Gas and Convenience and Scarlett Point Retreat both in Kearney.
Tidwell says in order for the mushers to qualify for the prizes they need to compete in both the Saturday and Sunday races.
The biggest cash prize is awarded in the six dog race category where the first place finisher is awarded $560.
The event is free to the public and Tidwell says in addition to people coming in from the Almaguin, Huntsville, Bracebridge, and Parry Sound region, many spectators are also from Southern Ontario including the GTA providing a huge boost in tourism dollars to the area during the winter.
The weekend event will also see vendors outside the Legion building, live music and also dog sled rides for the public.
Jacob Betker of Abitibi Sled Dogs from Timmins will provide the rides at a cost of $20 per person.
Betker will also have antique sleds with him and can speak to the public about the history of dog sledding.
Racing both days runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Following the awards ceremony on Sunday, the mushers and volunteers can enjoy a free meal at the Legion at 4:00 p.m.
Tidwell says the public is also invited but there is a fee.
Tidwell says normally planning the Kearney Dog Sled Races is a year-long process.
But this year the race committee, which is made up of volunteers, put in countless hours to rebuild and organize the event over a five month time frame.
“Everyone did an incredible job,” Tidwell said.
She said the majority of the committee was made up of entirely new members, adding “I'm so proud of the core team we have now”.
