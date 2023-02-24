WALKERTON – In PJHL action, the Walkerton Capitals entertained fans Friday night with a 6-3 victory over the Mount Forest Patriots, but couldn’t keep up the momentum for the next two games – Saturday’s game in Mitchell ended in a 3-0 defeat, while Monday’s game in Walkerton against the Hanover Barons ended in a 4-1 defeat.
Friday night, the Caps got off to a slow start, with the Patriots scoring twice early in the period – Brody Leblanc on the power play from Elijah Brahaney and Caleb Cribbin, and Dylan Szymanowski from Jordan Leitch and Cameron Voisin. However, Walkerton managed to tie the score by the end of the first period – Kyle Durrer from Sam Shakes and Trevor Fischer, and Owen Tichbourne from Ethan Kerr and Aiden Mead.
The Patriots started the second period by scoring their final goal – Leitch from Brahaney and Austin Griffin. However, Walkerton wasn’t done yet. Keegan Fischer scored on the power play from Caleb Morrison and Shakes. Then Shakes got one of his own, on assists from Elliott McCarey and Morrison, to take a 4-3 lead.
The third period was all Walkerton – Shakes from Durrer and Trevor Fischer, and Kerr unassisted, for the 6-3 win.
Saturday’s shutout in Mitchell saw a scoreless first period. Mitchell’s Andrew Gysbers scored from Brady Brezynskie and Zach Schooley in the second, followed by two quick goals at the start of the third period – Jonathan Tenhag from Mark Cassidy and Nolan Gagnier, and Talbot Geiger from Dawson Dietz and Jared LeSouder, for the 3-0 win.
On Monday, Hanover took an early lead and never looked back, with two goals in the first period – Nick Garrett from Cohen McIsaac, and Harrison Farrugia from Chris Ferri and Payton McIsaac.
Another in the second – Dylan Richardson from Spencer Davidson and Ryan Goetz gave the Barons a 3-0 lead.
The third period saw each team score – Hanover’s Farrugia from Ferri and goalie Riley McCabe, and Walkerton’s Shakes from McCarey and Durrer, for a final score of 4-1 for the Barons.
The next game for the Caps is Friday, Feb. 24 on home ice, when they host the Wingham Ironmen for a 7:30 p.m. game.
On Sunday, Feb. 26, the Caps host the Goderich Flyers for a 2:30 p.m. game.