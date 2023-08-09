Celebrating 25 years, with over 350 cyclists participating in 2023, the Friends for Life Bike Rally stopped in Gananoque on Wednesday morning.
Participants in this year’s event stopped at Gananoque’s Town Park before heading to the Thousand Islands Parkway.
Town Crier and Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands Councillor Brian Mabee, TLTI Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke and Gananoque Mayor John Beddows welcomed the riders and crew and sent them off their way to their next destination.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)