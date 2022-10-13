For international students coming to Strathmore to further their education, comprehensive language learning options are hosted locally.
Dormitories for international students coming into Strathmore, as well as offering a place to stay while they are attending regular classes, offer English Second Language (ESL) training to help kids get the most out of their education.
Josie Cunningham, who helps to coach incoming international students in ESL, explained the program exists to help kids at all levels of proficiency.
“It’s not an exchange program. These kids are here in the educational system and there are four dorms filled with kids from all over the world,” said Cunningham, who currently works with 16 students residing in the dorms to help facilitate their English language learning.
“I have been a facilitator of that for more than 10 years, but my previous background has been in literacy, as I was an educational assistant with the board here,” said Cunningham. “I have great empathy for these kids, they are great, they are courageous, they are leaving their countries to come to an unknown place. I want to welcome them to the community and ensure that I can do my part to give them the best that the community offers.”
Though Cunningham herself works through an independent company and is not affiliated with the Golden Hills School Division, international students register with and are enrolled through Golden Hills International.
Students are offered the option to reside in the dorms, of which 40 placements are available between male and female students, or they may be hosted by a local family.
“I feel like I am an ambassador somewhat for Strathmore. (These kids) are in a social situation with me, where they are free to question me about things and about Strathmore,” said Cunningham. “They are really free to engage in ways that they may not be able to with other members of the community because their English is a barrier.”
According to Cunningham, though the International Homestay Program has changed management hands over its tenure, it has existed locally for over a decade.
The impact the program can have for incoming students can be dramatic towards breaking down communication barriers and helping them to integrate with the local community.
“Understanding the feedback from these kids is that they feel welcomed when they go to different businesses or to a restaurant is very genuine,” said Cunningham “My goal is to make them feel as welcomed as they can, not to be fearful of the community and to know that Strathmore is open minded and has open arms.”
According to information made available through Golden Hills International, incoming students usually reside in Strathmore for one or two semesters.