Adrian Sutherland is looking forward to engaging with his audience again.
During the pandemic, he built a studio out of a shipping container in Attawapiskat, released his first solo album, and worked virtually to stay engaged, but he says there’s nothing quite like being on stage.
Sutherland is taking the new album and some Midnight Shine classics on the road for a theatre tour of Ontario.
“It’s exciting,” says Sutherland about getting back on stage. “But I’m a little nervous, so the best thing to do is rehearse the show and get ready.”
The tour will be making its closest stop to Timmins at the Classic Theatre in Cobalt on March 3.
Other dates include North Bay on March 2, and Ottawa on March 4.
It’s a duo tour, and Sutherland says he’s sure that working with Chris Gormley, who has played with the Trews and Big Sugar, will provide audiences with a great show.
“I expect the shows to be nothing short of awesome with Chris,” said Sutherland. “We’re working out what kind of instrumentation we’re both bringing to it. It’s really exciting.”
He says the small venues are a great chance to touch base with the audience.
“It gives you a chance to really engage,” he said. “It’s intimate."
Sutherland is working on his next album, and he says he’s enjoying the more relaxed pace he’s set for this project.
“I’m taking my time with the songs, and it feels good,” he said. “With the first album, and even with Midnight Shine, there was always a rush to get it done, but I can take the time and live with the songs for this one.”
He’s also looking to expand the work he can do in his home studio, and looking to do more production work there.
A book is in the works as well, which he hopes to have out this year.
Tickets for the tour are available through Sutherland’s website and through the venues.