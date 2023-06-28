Village of Delia was a hub of activity on Saturday, June 17 as people came to the community to celebrate the All-In Weekend. Activities kicked off with a pancake breakfast at the Delia Community Centre, hosted by the Elks, and there was plenty for attendees to participate in throughout the day. Some 50 vehicles were registered for the car show, hosted by the Delia Ag Society, with vehicles ranging from modern to classic, and there were even some motorcycle entries; an elevator display dedication was held by the Delia and District Dawson Historical Society in memory of Jim Pearson. There was a bouncy castle and petting zoo at the Christian Fellowship Church, where kids and adults alike got to enjoy some ducklings, horses, a sheep and goat, three piglets, and puppies. Those looking to take a break from the activities could enjoy coffee and pie and a wildlife slideshow at the Drop-In Centre, or stop by the beer gardens at the Delia Community Centre. The evening wrapped up with a retro themed dinner and dance for adults, and even a dinner and dance for the younger crowd.
Delia goes all out for All-In weekend
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
