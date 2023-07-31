The Northern Lights College Foundation has requested financial support from the Peace River Regional District in the amount of $5,000.
The funds would be used to support the 2023 NLC intercollegiate rodeo, which runs this fall from September 30 to October 1. It’s the second year the event has been held, and will take place at the Lakota Agriplex in Dawson Creek.
The PRRD has previously supported the rodeo, authorizing fair share grant funding for $5,000 from Electoral Area D and $2,500 from Electoral Area E for a total of 7,500. According PRRD agendas, the rodeo cost $124,885.87 to host.
The foundation is a registered non-profit society and the PRRD has also helped the college by funding healthcare scholarship programs. The grant request is expected to be discussed and voted on by PRRD directors this week at their August 3 Rural Budgets Administration Committee meeting.
