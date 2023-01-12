The Neon Kitten is the latest show to arrive at the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie (AGGP), featuring pieces from the Northwestern Polytechnique’s (NWP) permanent collection.
As viewers walk into the exhibit, they enter a smaller room dedicated to life as a student, with art showcasing studying and learning, accompanied by quotes from students past and present.
“Student Life is a smaller selection of pieces in a smaller room; when you enter, the colour tones are darker tones of grays and blacks,” said Melanie Jenner, curator of The Neon Kitten.
Student Life accompanies The Neon Kitten, with the little kitten making its first appearance in the first exhibit by artist Danita Vandervaate.
The kitten is shown positioned behind a door in the Student Life exhibit, “like it's really hesitant to enter into this space,” explained Jenner.
The next time we see the kitten in the next room, it's front-facing, bolder, with more confidence as it enters its next stage of life.
“I wanted to have a bit of a sharper transition between the two rooms, so you're entering the space of brightness and boldness and that next step of life being a brighter future.”
Jenner is an NWP graduate (then Grande Prairie Regional College) and remembers her time as a student and wanted to show a representation of what it was like.
“I remember being nervous and afraid and curious, but also remember being blown away and excited to learn new things,” she said.
“I remember those instructors and those classes that changed my whole perspective on life and the world.
“This critical and intensive time of learning new things and making connections with people can be profound.
“It can be incredibly empowering, but it can also be incredibly scary.
“But it can be something really amazing after you graduate.”
The Neon Kitten opens into a large space with vibrant colours and a mixture of mediums.
The show is displaying 26 artworks from 16 artists.
“I was very surprised at the number of works, and that was both representative of local artists and student work ... but also artists from across Canada.”
Jenner believes The Neon Kitten shows off the brightest pieces of the NWP permanent collection.
A mystery was unveiled when Jenner picked The Neon Kitten as the show's title.
No information could be found on the artist of the piece The Neon Kitten; Jenner and the college did research to get ahold of the artist and find more details of the titular piece but could not find any information on them.
“We couldn't find anything, so this little kitten is a little mystery, a cute, sweet mystery.”
She said the show also could be interrupted by people who didn’t have the college experience.
“It's about anybody starting any new adventure,” she said, taking “those big leaps we take in life.”
The Neon Kitten show will be on until April 9.
The show is the first curated show at AGGP by Jenner.