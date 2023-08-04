WINGHAM – The community garden in Wingham is looking great according to local volunteer Phil Beard, and he says the patch is on track to produce a bumper crop this year.
With lots of sunshine and rain equally providing the weather needed for growing, Beard said he is very pleased and the volunteer group that looks after the garden is hoping to hit a new target this year of 2,000 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables for the North Huron Community Food Share program.
The garden hosts 20 low-rise beds that grow peas, beans, cucumbers, beets, cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, onions, potatoes, asparagus and garlic.
Behind the beds is a growing fruit tree orchard, interspersed with wildflowers that provide for the pollinators. Among those trees are cherry plums, peaches, apples and Asian pears, and a traditional native fruit tree called Pawpaw nestled beneath a young oak tree, where Beard says the Pawpaw will do well, as they require shade when they are young.
The community garden volunteers have extended an invitation to anybody who wishes to learn how to grow their own food, has time once a week to come to the garden to help weed and harvest and/or has knowledge they wish to share.
The volunteers gather on Tuesday nights regularly to tend to the gardens, but Beard said that he is there most evenings and people are welcome to come any time to help out or just to learn.
The best part of working in the garden, according to Beard, is the ability to taste test all the fresh fruits and vegetables and the knowledge that you are helping to provide much needed sustenance to local families.
The Wingham Community Garden is located behind Libro Credit Union on Josephine Street in downtown Wingham.