The Municipality of Calvin has hired Rheal Forgette as its new chief administrative officer, a permanent position that’s been open since the former clerk /treasurer left in January 2022. Since then, there have been temporary fills and replacements, but after the election last October, the chair has been empty. Forgette starts the new job on April 24.
He previously served as CAO/clerk for the Municipality of Markstay-Warren, about 40 minutes east of Sudbury.
“We’ve been looking for a CAO/clerk for a while,” said Calvin’s mayor, Richard Gould. He added that Forgette joining the team will help council members “look to the future” of the municipality.
“Rheal is going to be the person who will help us plan for the future and at the same time take care of the day-to-day business.”
Forgette is fluent in both English and French with expertise in municipal administration, and he’s “ready to lead the community through the ever-changing landscape of rural municipal governance,” Mayor Gould said.
See: ‘Unifying the Township’ a priority for Calvin’s new mayor
Forgette also has a business background, having established, and sold a wireless internet provider service. “I am prepared to deploy a wide range of knowledge and experience that will significantly impact the success and growth of the Municipality of Calvin and I look forward to getting to know council, staff and the community as a whole,” said Forgette.
Soon after Calvin’s municipal election, council struck a hiring committee comprised of councillors Robert Latimer, Bill Moreton and temporary clerk Donna Maitland to steer the process of securing a new CAO. With this task complete, and the recent appointment of John Manson to fill a council spot left vacant with the passing of Councillor Debbie Adams, the municipality is firing on all cylinders.
See: Municipality of Calvin fills council position
“We have a really good council, and I really respect the councillors that are in the chairs right now,” Mayor Gould said. “They really want to move forward and do things.”
Forgette will help accomplish that, taking much of the administrative burden from council. “We’ve been bogged down with administrative duties in the township, and having a CAO will take on that responsibility,” the Mayor said.
“Through his illustrious experience, Mr. Forgette is well-versed in overseeing a wide variety of operational and planning processes in the public and private sectors to establish municipal infrastructure that can be leveraged for several years to come,” said Mayor Gould.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.