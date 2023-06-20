The fire that claimed the life of a father and son in Woodstock last January was a tragic accident.
Woodstock Police Force Deputy Chief Mark Bennett confirmed investigators who carried out the detailed investigation of the early-morning blaze at 732 Main Street ruled it accidental.
"It was not suspicious," he said. "There was no criminality,"
Bennett said members of the Woodstock Police Force worked with the New Brunswick Coroner Service, the Fire Marshal's office, the Woodstock Fire Department, the Department of Justice and Public Safety, and the Fredericton Police Force Forensic Identification Section to determine the cause.
The Woodstock Fire Department responded to the reported structure fire at 1:31 a.m., Jan. 14. The blaze destroyed the two-storey building and significantly damaged a neighbouring building.
Police discovered the bodies while combing through the structure after the fire.
While police never released the names of the victims, the River Valley Sun confirmed the names as Eric Norval Davies, 73, and his son Benjamin Nelson Davies, 26.