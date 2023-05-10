From now until around June 15, Highway 36 from north of Highway 504 to south of Taber will be undergoing some rehabilitation work.
“This rehabilitation project was required to extend the life of this section of Highway 36 to improve safety and traffic flow,” Chris Poirier, project manager for Alberta Transportation, said. “While Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors has not received feedback from the communities impacted by this project, it has been identified as a priority project by the County of Warner. Funding for it was allocated in Budget 2021.”
The project, Poirier says, includes asphalt rehabilitation, namely milling and paving; replacement of cable barriers and installation of new cable barriers, flattening approach slopes, minor intersection radius widening, and various other improvements such as culverts and sign enhancements.
Poirier says that Aecon Transportation West Ltd., who serves as the contractor for the project, will also install message boards notifying drivers of construction activities, and flag persons will be on site to guide traffic. Fortunately, Poirier speculates that the disruption to the town of Taber will be minimal, as the north limit of the project is 13 kilometres from it.
“To minimize disruption, temporary traffic control measures such as speed reductions and single-lane alternating lane closures will be implemented while crews are working.” Poirier said.
Poirier says that the M.D. of Taber, the County of Warner, the Hamlet of Wrentham, the Village of Warner, local farmers, and the oversized commercial carrier and transportation/shipping industry will benefit from this work.
“The work will increase the longevity of this section of the highway, support traffic volume, improve highway safety, and enhance drainage,” Poirier said.