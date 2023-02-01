The Swan Hills Fire Department’s (SHFD) Dueling Pianos fundraiser seems to have hit all the right notes with the event’s attendees. The talented entertainers tickled the ivories for a full house, keeping the audience laughing, clapping, and singing along throughout the evening.
“The night was a great success,” said Fire Chief Otto Fleming, “the pianists were awesome, the audience was very interactive, and a good time was had by all. We hope to host another one next year.”
It was a very successful fundraiser for the SHFD, drawing 165 attendees and raising over $6,000. The proceeds from the event will be put toward equipment upgrades for the Department.