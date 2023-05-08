Two handguns were confiscated, and the Halton Police arrested two individuals after an extensive drug investigation.
Some Oakville District Criminal Investigations Bureau officials halted and apprehended Julian Welsh in Mississauga on April 24, 2023, while he was in his vehicle. Afterwards, investigators conducted search warrants on his vehicle, two residences, and a storage locker linked to the accused. As a result, two restricted handguns (both with tampered serial numbers), four handgun magazines, 99 rounds of ammunition, brass knuckles, roughly 7.7 ounces of cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia (drug packaging, digital scale, cutting agents), and almost $10,000 in Canadian currency were recovered from his possession.
The police charged Julian Welsh, 31, of Mississauga, with offences including knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breach of firearms regulation, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, ammunition, firearm: tampering with serial number, trafficking a controlled substance – cocaine, possession for trafficking – cocaine, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and unauthorized possession of a weapon (brass knuckles). Natasha Furtado, 31, of Toronto, was also arrested and charged with similar offences, including knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breach of firearms regulation, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, ammunition, firearm: tampering with serial number. Both the accused individuals were held in custody until a bail hearing.