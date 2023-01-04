ST. MARY’S – For some, the past may be dusty books and faded photographs. But, for 25 local history buffs who comprise the St. Mary’s Genealogy Research Centre, it’s alive and well and living above the gift shop at the Sherbrooke Village living museum.
Just ask Meghann Jack. For several years, the town resident and Parks Canada employee, who holds a PhD in history from Memorial University, has been enthusiastically volunteering at the centre.
“People are always dropping stuff off,” she says. “Recently, we put out a call for a project to collect, arrange and describe St. Mary’s Education Centre and Academy’s high school yearbooks. I think we might have all of them now.”
For Jack and her colleagues, that sort of community response heartwarmingly confirms something they’ve suspected for some time: People in St. Mary’s are growing increasingly interested in the community’s past and, by extension, the work of the centre.
For example, she says, “Last spring, we were fortunate to receive funds to hire a contract archivist to process the photograph, letters, correspondence, journal materials and records from the Frank Jordan collection. Frank [1916-2012] was a local historian and the postmaster in Sherbrooke for years. He was a really important figure who collected a lot of stuff, including his own body of work.”
Later, in the fall, Jack and her fellow volunteers at the centre teamed up with St. Mary’s Deputy Warden James Fuller and Antigonish amateur historian Bruce MacDonald to commemorate the municipality’s First World War veterans in a series of banners specially designed for public display on Sherbrooke light posts. “We’re working on projects like that to bring heritage to the public,” says Jack, who adds the need has been genuine.
“This is really has been one of the most under-researched counties in the province,” she says. “We do have the Guysborough Historical Society, and they do great work, but there hadn’t been anything for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s – no archival repository, no sort of community heritage group,” until an intrepid band of community-based genealogists and local historians teamed up in 2011.
“That’s when everyone said, ‘we need to do something.’”
The driving forces were Ruth Legge, a local amateur historian, and Keith Gallant, who worked for years at Sherbrooke Village in visitor experience and education. “Keith initially collected a lot of this material, saving it from the dumpster,” Jack says. “People would come in with an old school register or something and didn’t know what to do with it and he’d say, ‘Please don’t throw it out; I’ll take it.’ Over the years, more people with an interest in local genealogy and history became involved.”
According to the Nova Scotia Archives website, the centre’s objectives are “to acquire primary and secondary records that aid in the research of the genealogical, social, business, and natural history of the area; preserve and organize archival materials and published materials using the most current standards; provide members and the general public with efficient access to [its] holdings through finding aids and other search tools; and respond to reference questions and aid researchers in their objective.”
If that sounds perfunctory, Jack – whose doctoral dissertation was on the history of barns in St. Mary’s – says the work can bristle with relevance and drama. In 2020 – as COVID raged across Nova Scotia – she worked on a provincially funded project to arrange, describe and rehouse backlogged archival records from various organizations during the Depression.
“There are so many different types of archival users,” she says. “People have a diversity of reasons for wanting to visit or use them. We really want to just make our materials as available to as many people as possible. That’s what’s important: access and preservation; making sure this documentary heritage has a safe home for future generations.”
If interest in local history in St. Mary’s is rising, so too are the capabilities of the centre’s volunteers. Recently, a number of its members have participated in the Council for Nova Scotia Archives certificate course, which prepares them to properly manage municipal collections across the province. Says Jack: “And it just gives volunteers and staff the skills that they need to do archival work to Canadian best practices and standards and guidelines. So, we take this very seriously [and] we try to be very professional in our work.”
The centre, she notes, isn’t immune to the usual challenges that face volunteer groups; namely lack of money. “We don’t have core funding. We have to apply for grants if we want to hire someone. We get donations sometimes, and Sherbrooke Village is very generous to us.”
Still, she says, who knows what is possible.
“Maybe someday we can move into our own building, or have more technological features in our space – like a fire suppression system or something like that.”
After all, if the past is alive and well at St. Mary’s Genealogy Research Centre, the future is promising.