The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie (AGGP) held an opening reception like no other for the opening of Video Games? Art and Technology last Thursday evening.
A one-of-a-kind performance using virtual reality and audience participation to create music by one of the exhibiting artists, Jonathan Carroll, was performed on opening night.
The new exhibit is a collaboration of a group of artists including Pippin Barr, Sandee Moore and SpekWork (Cat Bluemke and Carroll). It’s being displayed in the main gallery and shows art created using video games as the medium.
Carroll says he hopes the exhibit helps expands people's minds to what art can be.
“When we tell people we're artists, and they ask us what kind of art we make, I find it's often challenging to explain that we use digital technology, but we're not making digital paintings, for instance, we're making something that only digital technology can make.
“Video games provide us with space for creativity that a lot of people have access to.”
He noted some people might not even realize they are creating art in video games like Minecraft.
“Art can really be anything, and included in that is something that you are already doing.”
Carroll’s performance at the opening was unique, and the first time he had performed live for an audience.
“I play acoustic instruments, and those instruments are sort of processed by this weird software that I built in virtual reality.”
He also interacted with people in the audience, speaking into his VR headset to record their voice which was then added to the performance.
Using a VR program as he moves around the room, the recording's volume changes as he moves away from them and becomes louder the closer he gets.
“I wanted to try to build something that let me make music in a way that only virtual reality could.”
SpekWork’s part of the exhibition - Assassin’s Creed Art History Series - shows videos of a video game they created using digital models, textures and assets of Assassin’s Creed to create their own games that speak about the understanding of history through video games.
“We wanted to look at actually some of the time periods that these games were referencing and how there were different types of social advancements or social movements from those periods that we could actually learn from today,” said Bluemke.
Moore’s contribution to the exhibit The Mixer is interactive with users allowing them to be creative and active in the space.
“Reflecting on this artwork over twenty years after I first created it, I became even more painfully aware of the innate sexism of the Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game series,” read Moore's artist statement.
“Most of the female characters created by the game designers over multiple iterations of the video game are overtly sexy and scantily clad, while the sole female professional skateboarder represented in the game embodies an outright rejection (and devaluation) of femininity.”
She created her level in the game that people can play, which is “a feminized environment of pastel tones and confetti sprinkles.”
Barr’s work in the exhibition “explores some of the paths-not-taken of videogame design,” according to his artist statement.
He explores futility in video games.
In his game Let’s Play: Ancient Greek Punishment, visitors are provided with the opportunity to experience firsthand the ancient Greek god punishments in a video game, such as Sisyphus's fate from Zeus to push a boulder up a hill only to see it roll back down over and over.
Manar Abo Touk, AGGP curator, says the show has been a long time coming.
“It's always been fascinating, for me, how art was evolving and that came with a digital age, and it just continued to grow and I never really thought about video games and a contemporary art setting until I saw digital artists use it as a creative medium,” she said.
“I definitely think it's a unique show,” said Abo Touk, who noted she wants to find ways to increase public engagement in contemporary art.
“I really wanted the public to be able to walk into the art gallery setting and not just look at things but to have the opportunity to engage with them, to reflect on them, to think, to question.”
She said the show also led to partnering with local business Next Level VR Arcade, which provided older machines at the show entrance, re-creating a feeling of a traditional arcade. As patrons move through the exhibit, they see how artists are playing with video games.
The show is free and open until Jan. 29.
The City of Grande Prairie contributed to the gallery’s exhibitions with $30,000 to the Prairie Gallery Society in 2022.