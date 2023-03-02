College of the Rockies, WorkBC, and Kootenay Employment Services collaborate for the event
By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
As the adage states for those looking for new opportunities: the world is your oyster. For those looking to see what pearls are available to them, the East Kootenay Career and Job Fair is being held on March 2 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Columbia Valley Centre in Invermere. Sixty-seven exhibitors have confirmed they will attend the afternoon career fair, a collaborated effort of College of the Rockies (COTR), WorkBC, and Kootenay Employment Services (KES).
“At Kootenay Employment Services, we believe in the importance of creating work environments in which everyone can be and feel welcomed, respected, supported, and valued to participate fully,” said Kerstin Renner, KES acting client services coordinator. “We are excited to have our panel of experts and local employers share some of their best practices.”
This event kicked off in Cranbrook on February 28 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. in the COTR lecture theatre, which featured inclusion expert, Kate Gibbs, as the event keynote speaker. Gibbs was joined by a panel of local employers and community partners for a discussion about the benefits of creating inclusive workplaces, best practices, and supports available for employers. The first of two job fairs was held at the COTR campus in Creston on March 1.
All vendors at the career and job fair have been provided with resources to support inclusive hiring practices and were offered a chance to identify themselves as inclusive employers. Those inclusive employers will be displaying a special banner at their booth to help start a conversation with job seekers.
The job fair is the first in-person event in two years.
“After two years online, we’re excited to return to an in-person event,” said Jenn Smith, COTR co-op and employment services coordinator. “The East Kootenay Career and Job Fair presents an excellent opportunity for job seekers to connect directly with employers in the region and beyond.”