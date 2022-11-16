TORONTO – A controversial bill that legislated the right to strike away from 55,000 Canadian Union of Public Employee represented education workers was repealed November 14.
Bill 35, which formally repealed Bill 28 – the Keeping Students in Class Act – was passed in the provincial legislature at Queen’s Park Monday.
Bill 28 imposed a four year labour contract, and removed the right to strike from the non-teaching education union. That bill was passed on November 3. The legislation from the Doug Ford government evoked Section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms – The Notwithstanding Clause. It is the third time Ford has used the constitutional “escape hatch” since taking office in 2018.
Ford agreed November 7 to repeal the legislation if protesting workers would return to the job. CUPE-represented employees were in a legal strike position on November 4 and despite passage of Bill 28, walked off the job that day in protest. That walkout continued November 7, but workers agreed to return to work that morning. Schools affected reopened for in-person learning on November 8.
Local English-language school boards including the Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario were impacted by the labour issue. Students were moved to remote learning for the two-day disruption.
Negotiations between CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions and the Ontario Ministry of Education remain ongoing. In a statement from the OSBCU, the union said the government’s position has changed “minimally” from last week but that the union is committed to negotiations.
Both sides have said that due to a request from the mediator involved, no details of the negotiation will be released at this time.
Bill 35 received Royal Assent later Monday afternoon.