After second thought, The Blue Mountains council has decided a previous request that staff keep the 2024 budget increase at two per cent or below might need more wiggle room.
At its meeting on Aug. 28, council voted to increase the 2024 budget goal from two per cent (a figure decided at council’s committee of the whole meeting two weeks earlier) to two and a half per cent. The amendment passed in a 5-1 vote with just Coun. Alex Maxwell opposed and Coun. Paula Hope absent from the later portion of the meeting.
Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon raised the issue at the meeting and said he felt two per cent was inadequate given the financial pressures the municipality faces this coming year.
“I want to be realistic for expectations,” said Bordignon, who moved an amendment to have the targeted increase raised to three per cent.
However, that amendment was defeated in a 3-3 vote with only Bordignon, Mayor Andrea Matrosovs and Coun. Shawn McKinlay in favour.
McKinlay then sought to split the difference and move a motion to make the target 2.5 per cent, which council accepted.
Matrosovs said the new financial target for staff was a good starting point and said she felt the earlier two per cent target was too low.
“It is a challenge when we set the bar so low,” said the mayor. “I worry we’re already setting up for disappointment.”
The mayor said council and staff will be diligent during the budget process to bring costs down as much as possible.