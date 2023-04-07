NORTH PERTH – At its April 3 meeting, North Perth council had a very full consent agenda, packed with 32 items. Council even noted this particular feat.
“Coun. (Matt) Duncan and I conferred before the meeting and we agreed that this was the largest either of us has ever seen,” expressed Mayor Todd Kasenberg.
One of the most common items was support for the motion that Coun. Allan Rothwell proposed at council’s March 6 meeting. The resolution was that the Council of the Municipality of North Perth urges the provincial government to make two changes – requiring all school buses in the province to have stop arm cameras installed, and that the province underwrite the costs for the implementation and ongoing costs for Administrative Monetary Penalties (AMPs) in rural municipalities.
The resolution was circulated to Premier Doug Ford, Attorney General Doug Downey, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, provincial opposition parties, MPP Mathew Rae, the Association of Municipalities and to all municipalities in Ontario.
And the motion has gained traction with the other municipalities, as North Perth received correspondence on its consent agenda of the councils that have expressed formal written support.
“I note with interest that a number of other municipalities have been expressing support for this council’s resolution related to school bus arm cameras,” stated Kasenberg.
There was regional support of council’s resolution from the Township of Howick, the Township of Mapleton and the Township of North Huron. Additional support came from municipalities from further away, including the Municipality of Bluewater, and the Municipality of Dutton Dunwich.
Further away, the Township of Enniskillen and the City of Belleville also expressed support.