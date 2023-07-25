It may be summer, but have you thought of winter 2023-24? Do you heat or supplement with wood? Stand back and look out at your woodpile. Consider your needs for those five (or six) months, where snow lays on the ground.
Now is the time to go cut, do some splitting and stack up resources. It’s like money in the bank; it just feels good to know you have a backup plan.
“Yes, having a supply of firewood is a comfort and I think the knowledge of how to use it may become more critical as the years go on,” Lively resident Garth Wunsch advises. “Wood heat is definitely different. It's called radiant heat ... Those heat waves penetrate right into your body. It feels so good.”
Don’t have your own woodlot? No problem, you can order wood, already cut and split from many suppliers. You can also speak with your local arborists.
“They will often work with friendly people to come pick up wood from job sites,” suggests a local contractor. “Generally, urban wood is more of a challenge to split as it grows much denser and has more knots from more branches.”
He also adds that some people travel hydro lines and pick up dry wood the crews have cleared. Ask for the Ok first, though.
Wunsch says his harvest methods have changed as the years went on.
“I used to go to the government wood lots and bring my own firewood home, but as I age, this is no longer an option. It's exceptionally hard work. I usually buy two or three cords each year or at least have that much on hand from salvaging local trees.
"I also salvage a lot of used shipping pallets. The stringers aren't bad firewood, especially if they're hardwood, and the slats make good kindling.”
He cautions that there are many nails.
So why burn wood beyond the security of having a heat backup plan? Is it the feeling of independence and a sense of northern spirit?
“I think wood connects me to my ancestors, from my dad on back. In 1951 we moved from the farm to a little house in Creighton. We had a wood cook stove with a hot water jacket on it that heated our hot water tank, too.
"I remember Dad going out to North Star, north of Creighton, renting a horse from an elderly Finnish lady … When my dad proposed marriage to Mom, she said yes, on the condition she would always have birch firewood.”
More memories and wisdom from Wunsch: “Stacking wood is a bit of an art, and for me a bit of fun, as well as another form of exercise. I don't mind leaving split wood out in a random pile in the air for a couple of months, but for storage, I wanted it under cover, in one of my two wood sheds. They're very open concept and designed to let air move through the wood. While protecting it from rain and snow.”
“One of the keys to stacking wood is to make sure the first course has a really good level foundation. Without that, your wood pile is going to topple over within a couple of months.”
Wunsch’s suggestions are supported by a long-time arbourist. “Make a base. Whether a skid, or a proper wood shed. Number 1 is getting your wood off the ground. Using logs as a base won’t do. They will suck up and transfer moisture. Don’t tarp until the fall when the leaves come down, and it's best only to cover the top, let the wind through.”
Nordic people take wood lore to the next level. Check out “Norwegian Wood: Chopping, Stacking, and Drying Wood the Scandinavian Way” by Lars Mytting. It sold more than 200,000 copies in Norway and Sweden. It explores how to stack wood and all aspects of wood gathering to combustion. Bark side up or bark side down is an ongoing debate.
To get your fire started, purchase a copy of Vincent Thurkettle’s “The Wood Fire Handbook” or watch him on YouTube where he demonstrates making kindling and firelighters. Rather than arrangements in squares or rectangles, build your storage in the round like in youtu.be/gEYbniPuC1Q using the Holz Hausen method.
Necessity or nostalgia, having a real wood fire is really a lifestyle choice. It can be your exercise and aesthetic and artistic expression, too.
