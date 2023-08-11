Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — When an adventurous Barry the Bee ventured out of his hive and flew all the way to New York City’s Central Park in the 2007 animated Bee Movie, it wasn’t too far-fetched. Real-life honey bees are actually well-travelled, sometimes flying several kilometres in search of nectar, pollinating agricultural crops in the process. Rudy Kuchta knows all about that — as well as the vital service healthy bees provide free-of-charge on farmers’ fields. Kuchta, who has maintained about 35 carniolan beehives in Oliver Paipoonge for 20 years, said he was heartened this week when the provincial and federal governments jointly earmarked $1.3 million for provincial beekeepers. “The new Honey Bee Health Initiative will help Ontario beekeepers maintain healthy honey bee colonies, and support them as they grow their colonies,” a provincial news release said this week.There are about 100 beekeepers in the Thunder Bay area who, like Kuchta, maintain hives and produce honey on a hobby basis. A single hive can contain more than 50,000 bees, which winter in the hive in a semi-dormant state. Kuchta said beekeepers may choose to apply for funding to learn more about hive management, and how to prevent bees from becoming infected with parasitic mites, which can spread disease and cause premature death. Locally-produced honey often tastes better than commercial brands because bees obtain nectar from natural sources, be it from flowers on canola crops in a farmer’s field, or from wild blueberries and fruit trees. Under the Honey Bee Health program, “beekeepers with fewer than 50 hives are eligible for up to $4,500 on approved projects, and beekeepers with more than 50 hives are eligible for up to $25,000,” the news release said. Applications for funding open on Sept. 15. “Ontario beekeepers play an important role in honey production and maintaining healthy bee colonies, which in turn, contributes to the pollination of crops,” Ontario Agriculture Minister Lisa Thompson said in the release.
Beekeeper abuzz over funding
- CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Chronicle-Journal
