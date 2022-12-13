A brand-new $5-million building that will serve the Manitoba Métis Federation’s Northwest citizens is officially open.
The new building, located at 422 Main St. South in Dauphin, 166 kilometres north of Brandon, had its grand opening on Monday.
The building will soon hold the Manitoba Métis Federation’s (MMF) regional governance office, a pharmacy, a wellness centre and housing units for MMF citizens, and is located close to the MMF’s child-care facility, Michif Children’s Place, in Dauphin. It will house more than 100 MMF staff members and an exercise facility as well.
“We’re going to make sure everything’s accessible, right in the centre of Dauphin,” Frances Chartrand, vice-president for the MMF’s Northwest region, told the Sun. “We had a smaller office before … we had 10 staff, now we have 50.”
Chartrand said she and the building’s staff are especially “excited” about the pharmacy that is set to open in January, making it easier for MMF citizens to get their prescriptions filled without travelling to the MMF’s provincial pharmacy in Winnipeg.
“Now they can come here, they can get their prescriptions right from our office,” she said, adding foot care and diabetes clinics will soon be announced at the location.
The three-storey office represents only a part of the investment the MMF has made in the Parkland region, Chartrand said. The organization also built a child-care centre in Swan River, 336 kilometres northwest of Brandon, and a governance office and child-care centre in Duck Bay, 295 kilometres north of Brandon.
“With the purchases of various properties and the hiring of staff and local contractors, we’ve already made an investment of over $10 million in the Parkland area,” Chartrand said in a press release sent out by the MMF on Monday.
Chartrand credits the inspiration for the new building to the late Elbert Chartrand, former vice-president of the region. Though Elbert died of a heart attack in 2012, Frances Chartrand said the MMF has spent the last 10 years working to realize his vision.
The City of Dauphin extended its congratulations to the MMF’s Northwest Métis Council and Frances Chartrand in an email to The Brandon Sun on Monday.
“We are excited to work with them in the future to contribute to the growth and development of the Métis people in Dauphin and the Parkland,” Mayor David Bosiak wrote.