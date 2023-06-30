LISTOWEL – This year’s North Perth Chamber of Commerce golf tournament was a smashing success. On June 21, the Listowel Golf Club welcomed 23 teams from local businesses across the municipality for a fun day of golf.
There were lots of prizes and challenges available on and off the course, such as the Perth County Putting Challenge and longest drive holes for both the ladies and men. The lucky winner of the $1,000 advertising package was drawn live on The Ranch 100.1 FM, and Team Listowel Honda was drawn.
The Listowel Banner spoke with General Manager of the North Perth Chamber of Commerce, Sharon D’Arcey, to get the scoop on how the day fared.
“It was a good event. I think we heard good responses from the participants. We had an excellent day of weather! That makes a big difference of course in how everybody’s mood is,” expressed D’Arcey.
However, the event also came with its own challenges.
“It’s hard to host an event that is tee time- oriented cause we lose the networking opportunity at the end.”
Business owners who attended said they missed the “camaraderie” at the end of the event.
“Because with tee times, everybody is coming off at different times. There is up to a two-and-a-half hour difference between the first and the last one,” explained D’Arcey as to why a larger dinner at the end of the day with all participants is not feasible at this time.
“We are lucky that we are still doing these events and enjoy the time with the 100 people that come out and spend it with us.”
But even without the networking aspect, it’s a great opportunity for team building within the companies that participate.
“I think the best thing is it’s a day out, and maybe businesses aren’t networking with others in this format but they are networking amongst their coworkers, getting to know them on a different level,” expressed D’Arcey.
“A lot of great ideas are a result of spending time together and just getting a different mode on.”
And the Chamber could not have done it on their own. It takes lots of time, effort and hard work to make the event fly.
“At an event like this it does take the coordination of a lot of volunteers,” said D’Arcey.
“I would say, it’s always a pleasure for the chamber to be able to host events for our members. And it’s another way that we get an opportunity to connect with our members.”