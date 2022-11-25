And just like that, suddenly Christmas is just around the corner. Fear not however, the crafters among us have been busy and are doing their best to meet everyone’s gift needs. The first ones in the area were featured in Aberdeen and Rosthern on November 12th.
From produce to metal artwork to woodcrafts the variety of items set out to entice shoppers to open their wallets can be dizzying. However each small market has its own atmosphere and it is all aimed to put the shopper in the mood for Christmas shopping. The Rosthern Craft & Gift Sale not only had shoppers thinking of those on their gift list but also those that weren’t. Admission while being free was highly encouraging of bringing either a cash or food donation to go to the Good Neighbours Food Centre. The tables were laden with exquisite jewelry, baking, and crocheted toys to name but a few of the many items shoppers could purchase from the approximately 20 vendors on site. Beginning as an emergency response to hunger, the Rosthern District Food Bank, now renamed the Good Neighbours Food Centre, has grown and developed to become a “community- based centre with a focus on food security, education and inclusion." ~Board Member, Dianne Ratzlaff
At Aberdeen Christmas shoppers were also treated to the wares from 25 different vendors. Independent distributors of direct sale brands such as Norwex, Arbonne, Usborne Books and Voxx Life alongside small businesses like Copycat Kandies, Wicked Whatnots, Saskmama Made and Total Pet Grooming all enjoyed a busy day. In Aberdeen as in Rosthern, shoppers were encouraged to donate a non-perishable item or cash all of which were directed to Aberdeen Christmas Miracles.
Aberdeen Christmas Miracles is a non-profit that distributes hampers to families in need at Christmas time. They are accepting referrals of families who could benefit until November 30. Donation boxes for non-perishables are set out at the Aberdeen Town Office, the RM office and the Aberdeen Post Office until December 15. Cash donations will be used for purchasing items that are short when it comes to filling the hampers. Cash donations can be made through e-transfer to aberdeenchristmasmiracles@gmail.com or by cheque to the Town of Aberdeen, contact the Town for details at 306-253-4311, or call 306-292-6242