North Vancouver has been subject to an unexpected cold snap this week, with much needed drizzles of rain and lower than usual temperatures, but as the weekend approaches, the brighter, July-worthy weather is set to make its return.
Temperatures will reach between 23 C and 25 C across the North Shore on Friday – albeit with some cloud – before gradually descending as the weekend continues.
The numbers are expected to remain in the 20s both Saturday and Sunday, with temperature highs reaching 20-22 C across both days.
Hyper-local weather network Weatherhood notes a slim chance of rain across North and West Vancouver, with just a 7 per cent chance of rain expected in Horseshoe Bay on Sunday, and 5 per cent in North Capilano, Lower Lonsdale, Capilano University and Deep Cove.
With the recent downpours humidity has eased. Most areas throughout the North Shore will linger around the 50 per cent mark, with humidity steadily creeping to 60 per cent moving further east towards Deep Cove.
With the highest wind speeds clocking in at just two kilometres per hour, temperatures remaining high and the forecast looking dry, the North Shore will be bidding farewell to July with a fittingly balmy weekend.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
