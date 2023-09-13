One of the most popular hiking trails in the Ottawa Valley is the Eagle’s Nest Trail, located near the Calabogie Peaks Resort in Greater Madawaska Township. It is an 8 km, medium level of difficulty hiking/snowshoeing trail passing through picturesque pine forests and spectacular wilderness scenery.
If you arrive during the months of September and October, it is hard not to be overwhelmed by the incredible array of colours along the trail and remember to bring your camera because the colours of the leaves are just the beginning of your voyage to the Eagle’s Nest.
Walking at a normal and relaxed pace, the return hike to Eagle’s Nest will take you around 2.5 to 3 hours. The trail is 4 kms there and then 4 kms back. The initial section of the trail is uphill so take your time and go at a pace you are comfortable with. You don’t want to get over tired before arriving at the best part of the hike!
If it is your first time reaching the Eagle’s Nest, be prepared for a jaw-dropping and inspirational view. The view is amazing and don’t be surprised if you see large dark-coloured birds soaring above. If you are lucky, you might even see an eagle. The eagle native to the Madawaska wilderness is the bald eagle. Often a soaring turkey vulture is mistaken for a bald eagle. Both birds are of a similar size but the eagle is a bit bigger.
The first inhabitants of this area were the Algonquins and to some extent the Ojibway. They are more properly known as the Anishabe in their own language, which means “original people.” To this day, Anishabe still regard the eagle as one of the highest, most revered manitous. Once you arrive at Eagle’s Nest, the route back to the resort is the exact same route but you will simply be walking it in the reverse direction.
Eagles Nest Lookout is about a 90-minute drive from Ottawa. The entrance is 2.2 km past Calabogie Peaks Resort. From Renfrew, take the Burnstown Road to Burnstown and turn right on Highway 508 until you reach the site. Travellers can also exit Highway 132 at Dacre, follow Flat Road to Maloney Mountain Road for a short distance and then make al eft turn on to the Ferguson Lake Road. This scenic route comes out on Highway 508 where you will make a left turn and travel a couple of kms to the trail entrance.
There is a paid parking lot located at the trailhead entrance so make sure you purchase a parking pass at the site.