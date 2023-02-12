The Murchison and Lyell Recreation Committee in South Algonquin Township is organizing an Animal Haven in concert with Waddles and Wags Animal Haven on March 13 at the Madawaska Complex in Madawaska, according to a Jan. 30 post on the South Algonquin Facebook page. The recreation committee’s Sharon Florent and Nicole Dupuis, as well as Kim Rock, manager with Waddles and Wags, comment on this upcoming event.
The Animal Haven event will be happening March 13 at 12:30 p.m. at the Madawaska Complex at 26A Major Lake Road in Madawaska. It is being organized by the Murchison and Lyell Recreation Committee and Waddles and Wags Animal Haven, located in Eganville. Admission is $2 per person, and there will be a cash canteen.
Rock says that Waddles and Wags has been to a few events in the community in the past, pre-COVID-19. She says that because it will be an indoor event, they won’t be bringing larger livestock, but probably will bring a few baby goats as they have those currently.
“We are an exotic animal rescue so our ‘petting zoo’ or education events are comprised of a few easily recognizable animals like bunnies, ducklings, chicks as they are available. But most of our animals are more rarely seen at this sort of thing. Reptiles (snakes, lizards, tortoises, etc.) amphibians (frogs, toads, salamanders), raptors (hawks, falcons, owls), invertebrates (tarantulas, scorpions, large beetles, bugs), odd mammals like armadillos, ferrets, chinchillas and hedgehogs,” she says.
Rock says that usually when people book them, more people show up, as they enjoy meeting and learning about the animals.
“As well, we let people pet or hold a lot of our animals during our events provided the animals aren’t stressing. If they appear stressed, they are removed from the display, or we disallow visitors touching or handling them. The animals are our primary focus/concern,” she says.
Florent says that her fellow committee member Dupuis really enjoys planning and running events for the children in their community and works hard to find things that would interest just about any age group.
“Watch out for other ideas that she’s working on for the future," she says.
Dupuis says that the recreation committee has had an outdoor event in previous years that Waddles and Wags came to, and it was a huge success.
“I believe everyone enjoyed it,” she says.
Dupuis says it took a couple of days to organize the event after it was approved by the recreation committee. She says that many children in town are talking about it and the parents are happy to have things going on.
“We are happy to put on different things in the community and like to see people out to make it worth our time.”