When Kyra Stefanuk lost her job at a museum in Lloydminster during the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided she was ready to make a career change — so she enrolled in a carpentry program at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.
In less than six months, Stefanuk was on a job site, working in residential construction while completing her studies.
There's nothing like the satisfaction of building something with her hands, seeing a project come into being over the course of a day, she said.
She's even thinking about someday taking her hard-earned skills back into the heritage sector, where carpenters with relevant expertise are in high demand.
The Women in Trades and Technology (WITT) program has been there to support her every step of the way, she said.
"Through WITT ... I was able to connect with resources and have a bit more support," said Stefanuk. "It can be kind of scary, stepping into a very unknown world, and they were there for me."
On Tuesday, Stefanuk was excited to hear that Orano Canada will collaborate with Sask. Polytech to support WITT over the next decade.
Orano is giving the program $1 million, to be disbursed over 10 years, to expand training opportunities and support for women in trades across Saskatchewan.
This will include a yearly scholarship to be awarded to "an exceptional female student enrolled in a trades or technical program at Sask. Polytech ... (to) help build a diverse, inclusive and qualified workforce for Saskatchewan's trades (and) mining industry."
Allison Zerr is optimistic the investment will encourage more women and girls to enrol in Sask. Polytech and consider careers in male-dominated trades.
Zerr, a welder and metal fabricator, is also the WITT coordinator.
"This partnership (between Sask. Polytech and Orano Canada) will open up doors to women interested in trades and apprenticeship training across the province, provide expanded mentorship outreach, and offer supports to help ensure successful outcomes," she said.
Zerr noted that while women make up about 47 per cent of the Canadian labour force, they only represent about five per cent of workers in the most in-demand trades.
"We are hoping to change the face of the industry," she said.
Orano Canada CEO Jim Corman said supporting the WITT program was an obvious choice.
Orano has hundreds of employees working at sites throughout Saskatchewan, and wants to make sure the next generation of tradespeople comes from the best and broadest talent pool possible, Corman said.
"I'm excited that we will build a relationship with the students enrolled in this program. Certainly, we encourage you to consider employment opportunities in the mining industry, and particularly at one of our operations in northern Saskatchewan."
Sask. Polytech president Larry Rosia described the new partnership as "an investment in our future."
"One of the pressing issue that I hear time and time again in the conversations I have — one of the greatest issues right now facing industry and companies throughout North America and the world — is the challenge of finding skilled and talented qualified labour in many jurisdictions," he said.
"Encouraging diverse talent … to join trades and technology programs also improves companies' abilities to develop unique solutions to very complex problems. And this is what will ensure that our workforce has the diversity and talent to keep companies competitive in the global environment."