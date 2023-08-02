GUYSBOROUGH – The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives released a report last month, Can’t pay the rent: rental wages in Canada 2022, which “examines the gap between the minimum wage and what it costs to rent an apartment in Canada.”
The report found that, even in provinces with the highest minimum wage, “B.C., Ontario, and Alberta – there’s a shortfall in what minimum-wage workers earn and the rent they have to pay, on average.”
Statistics tracking the rental wage – defined as the hourly wage required to afford rent, while working a standard 40-hour week and spending no more than 30 per cent of one’s income on housing – were analyzed for major cities across the country, including Halifax.
In Halifax, the rental wage for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments were $22.25 and $27.87 per hour respectively, while the minimum wage at the time data was compiled in October, 2022 was $13.60.
The gap between rental and minimum wage is not only a problem in urban Nova Scotia, as with all aspects of the housing crisis, the issues exist – often with more complicating factors, such as seasonal work, lack of public transportation, and no childcare – in rural areas of the province.
Guysborough County Housing Network Co-chair Nancy O’Regan spoke to The Journal about the issues compounding the rental wage gap in the county.
“There's a lot of complex factors at play here,” said O’Regan, “because one of them is the cost of living increases. And I really don't know how families are coping with the cost of groceries and gas. It's hard to fathom how families are surviving, let alone if they are minimum wage or seasonal workers. I think those are two big issues.”
She went on to say that one of the solutions to the housing crisis is community housing, which she believes is an idea supported by the government, “Because community housing isn't profit based, it isn't part of the market. It's not looking to make money; it's looking to break even and give people reasonable costs for quality housing.”
The housing network is working towards forming an incorporated group that can move housing projects forward, with their initial focus on family housing and seniors’ housing in the St. Mary’s area.
“There are subsidies coming in from various sources to try to mitigate the costs. But one of the things we did see in COVID was that some kind of guaranteed income supplement is still a really important solution to look at. I think governments need to be taking a serious glance at [that] to see whether or not it can increase the quality of life,” said O’Regan.
The solutions, she said, to find affordable housing for families most affected – those who are paid less than a living wage – were multiple and complicated. Some solutions could include co-op housing, rent-to-own programs and housing associations, such as the recently incorporated Antigonish Guysborough Black Housing Association.
O’Regan is optimistic that now is the time to move forward with various plans. “There has certainly been some great commitment towards housing; the federal government is still putting money into housing in many programs. So, now is an opportune time to take advantage of what is available.”