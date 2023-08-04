With another three-day weekend upon us, residents in Niagara West will need to know what’s open and what’s closed.
The first Monday in August (this year, Aug. 7), is a civic holiday.
As such, this weekend is jam-packed with things to do around the region, such as Rib Fest in St. Catharines, and Canal Days in Port Colborne.
But what’s going on in the west?
Here’s what’s open and closed:
LINCOLN:
Town hall, the Fleming Centre and the Lincoln Community Centre are all closed on Monday. The Fleming Centre is open on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre has been closed since July 25, and will be until Aug. 16 as it changes over exhibits.
Lincoln Pelham Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and closed both Sunday and Monday. Splash pads at Angelina Macri Prokich Park, Jordan Lions Park, and Hilary Bald Park, will all be open all days from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Allan F. Gretsinger and Jordan Lions pools will be open on Monday for regularly scheduled programming.
GRIMSBY:
In Grimsby, all municipal facilities will be closed on the holiday Monday, including the museum, library, and Peach King Centre. The Grimsby Lions Community Pool at 1 Elm St. will be open on Monday.
WEST LINCOLN:
The township administration building, West Lincoln Community Centre and all West Lincoln Public Library branches (Caistorville, Smithville and Wellandport) will be closed on Monday. The West Lincoln Community Centre and West Lincoln Public Library branches are closed Sundays during the summer months.