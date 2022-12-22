It was a dense day for the new members of Tiny Township council, but they accepted the information and asked the relevant questions nonetheless.
The 2023 draft budget was discussed at a recent special committee of the whole meeting at Tiny Township, focusing on the operating aspect of municipal operations.
Prior to the operations portion, council members had received deputations from agencies, boards and commissions, as well as hearing about their asset management plan which cautioned that the municipality could be greatly underfunded in infrastructure assets.
For the operating budget, finance director Haley Leblond provided an introduction to the current term of council – four of whom were new to the roles as municipal leaders – by giving a short presentation followed by an in-depth look into each department.
“For this first draft meeting,” said Leblond, “the proposed 2023 levy will be on an estimated total assessment value of $4.351 billion; this does exclude exempt and payment in lieu properties.”
Leblond informed council that the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) had remained unchanged in its five-year cycle due to the pandemic, with assessment growth estimated at 1.7% (roughly $246,000) based on 2022 tax rates.
Also, a grant from the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF), “which is our main source of revenue other than taxes,” according to Leblond, had been reduced by $63,000 for the 2023 budget year. Despite an additional $31,000 in paid parking revenue lost, as far as significant changes were concerned short-term licensing revenue was increased by $117,000 for a slight revenue surplus overall (approximately $23,000) in that aspect.
Due to the MPAC freeze, consumer price index listed at 6.8% in November, and rising building construction costs, some grim words were given to Tiny council members.
“It’s apparent that this will be a challenging year to achieve a balanced budget without considering modifications to service levels, increases to fee-based services, and/or increase in the municipal tax rate,” Leblond stated.
“It’s important to note that the anticipated tax base for 2023 for every 1% municipal tax rate increase, the tax revenues would rise by $139,000”, she added.
“This equates to an additional tax dollar impact for every $100,000 of assessment as $3.29; for an average home with an assessment value of $350,000, a 1% increase in the municipal tax rate based on information presented would equate to an increase in the municipal portion of the tax bill by $11.51.”
Leblond explained that the proposed operating budget had a net increase of 7.2% (or $870,000) over last year, and that if council kept everything at 2022 levels with no changes at all, tax revenue available to fund operations would be roughly $13 million, while capital would have approximately $980,000.
Staff estimated roughly $383,000 of surplus funds, and had added it into the overall draft operating budget for the meeting.
Council brought keen eyes to the table and asked many questions; some pertaining to the budget and others toward the municipal process.
Early on, Coun. Dave Brunelle noted some drastic differences in the numbers shown on the spreadsheets, and received a reasoned explanation by CAO Robert Lamb to their apparent discrepancies.
“We’ve been doing some shifting of where expenses are, so they actually more accurately reflect that expense,” said Lamb. “We’re trying to start getting better at allocating expenses to the real budget so we can see the cost of each thing; instead of having it in one location, we want to make sure it’s now in the right location. This year is really a major attempt to start realigning some of those corporate expenses to who actually bears those expenses.”
A few highlights of the discussion included: Mayor David Evans reintroducing the municipal office as a place for “the sale of township swag,” which had been available prior to pandemic closures; planning and development director Shawn Persaud noting future impacts to building costs as a result of the unknowns of Bill 23, although not within the 2023 budget; Evans calling out an “evaporated” revenue loss of roughly $30,000 to parking; anticipated costs for short-term rental legal challenges; a reminder that taxpayers on municipal water pay for municipal water, while those on private wells do not; and a savings of nearly $9,000 due to consolidating two recreation advisory committees.
With the conversation concluded, thanks were given to the patience of staff and residents by members of council.
The next draft budget meeting is scheduled for a special committee of the whole on January 25, which will include an additional public budget meeting. Adoption of the 2023 budget is anticipated for early spring.
The draft 2023 budget overview with a full breakdown of costs can be found on the agenda through the township website.
Updated information on the proceedings can be located on the Tiny Township budget web page.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.