Further to the Building and Bylaw report, permits were issued in September for five new dwellings and seven seasonal dwellings.
There was speculation as to whether or not the relative increase in issued permits compared to the same time last year could be due to people wanting to get a jump on construction.
The eagerness to break ground could be due to starting before the winter freeze-up or before the costs of construction materials makes living in a tent attractive.
Dysart isn’t on a hurricane track, but there are other effects of such weather incidents that can cause headaches to builders in the Haliburton County region.
Take, for instance, the recent Hurricane Fiona and the destruction inflicted on Canada’s East Coast and the eastern seaboard in the United States.
“We don’t have buildings demolished,” Roberts said. “But, when billions and billions of dollars of property (is affected) ... I imagine it’s going to cost a lot of money to get a two-by-four.
“I think building costs are going to go through the roof. It’ll be interesting to see what happens in the next couple years, how that ripples down.”
