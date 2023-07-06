Since the discovery of potential grave sites on the former grounds of some Residential Schools two years ago, there is a bit of a question in many people’s minds, as to what does Canada Day mean? Is it a celebration of the great things about our country and ‘high-fiving’ each other on the fortunate circumstances that resulted in being Canadian? Canada has some dark history there is no denying that, and that darkness still reaches out of the past to cause discrimination and oppression, but it can still be a day to celebrate. We are not perfect, and change takes time and perseverance. A very wise First Nations woman points out to those she talks with, that we are taught and conditioned to search for the things that are wrong, rather than celebrating what is right and good. According to her, traditional First Nations considered the whole rather than focusing on just one part. In 2022, Cheryl Copage-Gehue, who is Mi'kmaq from Sipekne'katik First Nation, said of Canada Day, "It's an opportunity to learn from our collective tragic pasts … and how we can move together forward and make this a better place for our Indigenous and settler communities to live together."
National holidays are an opportunity to continually define who we want to be as Canadians, they don't have to remain static. Our nation is populated by both Indigenous peoples and non, by immigrants and those who have been born here. As the dynamics and composition of our people change, Canada Day is a chance to reflect that. Lisa Howell, a professor at the University of Ottawa said last year that people can continue to take pride in being Canadian, but they must also recognize that building a better and more equitable relationship with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people is part of that identity.
Canada Day celebrations in Saskatchewan typically feature various service clubs running food booths and events to raise money to help them continue doing what they do so well in the communities where they reside. In Wakaw, members of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 195 braved the heat to man the grill and cook up their famous charburgers for the Canada Day crowd. It would seem the towns folk missed them because there was a steady stream of purchasers to keep everyone on their toes. The Lions Club took the evening shift running a karaoke night and beer gardens at the arena where people would also be able to watch the fireworks that due to the storm were postponed until a future date.
Over by the museum during the day, there were lawn games set up in the park for the young and young at heart as well as a chance to check out Wakaw’s emergency vehicles. Emergency personnel were on hand to answer questions and show people the equipment they use when dealing with emergencies. North of the park, St. Theresa’s church hosted a huge fundraising indoor garage sale. Then circling back towards Railway Avenue, people could stop in at the Farmer’s Market before crossing the street to the Wakaw Library to pick up some extra reading for the summer from the used book sale and of course grabbing an ice cream from Town Scoops.
The Batoche National Historic Site celebrated Canada Day with kid’s activities, musical entertainment, and tours of the site where interpreters in period dress helped to tell the story of Batoche. Inside the Visitor Centre this year, guests can find re-creations of historic period clothing that would have been worn by the Métis men and women of 19th century Batoche. Guests can have their pictures taken against a greenscreen, which allows for different digital backdrops while wearing the period dress. The dress-up opportunity is also a learning opportunity as each clothing piece features a short fictitious tale inspired by true events and the people who lived at the time.
In many ways, the Battle of Batoche was the proverbial line in the sand against the ongoing efforts of the Dominion Government to dominate the Métis. When the battle was over, so too was an era of Métis freedoms and rights. The times following the Battle were especially hard for the Métis people with their leader Riel hung, Gabriel Dumont in exile, their homes destroyed and burned, and an intolerant government ensuring they did not regain the freedom they once knew. In many ways, Batoche marked the beginning of the underground era for many Métis where they did their best to hide and blend into the dominant culture.
The Duck Lake Regional Interpretive Centre was another place hosting Canada Day activities with free admission to the Centre and hot dogs and hamburgers available in the late afternoon and evening. Entertainment was provided by Mystery Train. Unfortunately, the arrival of the fierce storm canceled the planned fireworks in Duck Lake as in Wakaw, and they will be held on an as yet undetermined date.
Unfortunately, there are many who may think “not everything has to be about Reconciliation” and sadly there are many who won’t just think it. However, those who are trying to walk the path of reconciliation will answer, “Yes it does”. Reconciliation comes through recognizing that while our country’s past cannot be changed, its future can. Perhaps it takes listening to recent immigrants to Canada, to see what some Canadians by birth haven’t realized yet.
CBC ran an article on July 1st titled, “These newcomers call Canada Day both ‘painful’ and ‘important,’ after learning Indigenous history”. In the article, Gregorio Sanchez who came to Canada from Colombia, South America, in February 2020, said he believes Canada Day should be spent in joy while commemorating every Canadian's story and recognizing its difficult history. He continued by saying that learning more about Indigenous history in Canada has been difficult, but it’s something newcomers need to do. "Our responsibility as immigrants is to learn and be aware of this reality. Once we're aware and have a critical look at the situation we're living through, one can identify the oppressive processes [of Colonialism] still at play today." Indigenous peoples of South America also suffered under colonialism, but theirs came at the hands of Spain and Portugal.
Sergio Luna said that becoming Canadian citizens ended his family’s years-long search for stability. He said remembering and understanding the oppression of Indigenous people is an important part of making Canada the ideal country immigrants like him thought it was when they first arrived. Sandra Velasquez, who also came to Canada from Colombia, had a similar sentiment. For her, Canada Day is a day to commemorate this country's national identity, not the illusion that it is a perfect country.
Wouldn’t it be nice if the activities planned for celebrations like Canada Day were culturally representative of everyone?