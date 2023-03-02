HUMBOLDT — Humboldt native Marie Millette came home Sunday with a smile on her face from the Canada Winter Games in PEI. She competed in women’s artistic gymnastics in all four events: vault, bars, beam and floor.
There was a total of 64 women competitors in artistic gymnastics from all across Canada.
Millette said on her first day of competition was the team competition. Her provincial team of six each competed in all four events (vault, bars, beam, floor) and Team Saskatchewan placed fifth.
Millette said that the team competition, she also qualified to compete at the Individual All-Around Final which was held two days later. In the All-Around Final, she once again competed all four events (vault, bars, beam, floor) and finished 16th overall.
Her goal was to compete in the Individual All-Around Final and was very happy with how she performed.
Millette said her most memorable experience at Canada Winter Games was the opening ceremonies.
“The opening ceremonies were loud/energetic, and very entertaining. I especially liked the Anne of Green Gables and Islander humour. It was also really cool to walk in with fellow athletes and represent Saskatchewan,” she said.
Millette said in the Athletes' Village, all of the volunteers were super welcoming and the athlete areas were a great way to meet new people.
"I especially loved trading pins with all of the other provinces and territories."
Although her family was not able to make it to the Games in PEI, they are extremely proud of their daughter and all her success. Millette said she is very thankful for this once in a lifetime experience.
Her next big competitions will be Western Canadian Championships in Spruce Grove, Alberta in April; and Canadian Championships (Nationals) in Richmond, B.C. in May.